Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamayne Isaako has struggled for the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Getty Images
Jamayne Isaako has struggled for the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Roberts, Isaako face axe in Broncos shake-up

by Paul Malone
6th May 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

James Roberts has trained in an opposition team at Broncos training, indicating he is in line to omitted from the team to meet Manly on Friday night.

Roberts, who insisted last week that rumours that he wanted to return to Sydney were wrong, trained in the "blue vest" team at training on Monday morning, indicating coach Anthony Seibold wanted to make changes in response to Brisbane's 2-6 start to the season.

Kotoni Staggs trained at left centre with Jack Bird, who has played there this year, changing sides to train in Roberts' usual right centre spot.

 

Kotoni Staggs could be set for a Broncos recall. Picture: AAP
Kotoni Staggs could be set for a Broncos recall. Picture: AAP

 

There also looks to be a demotion upcoming for right winger Jamayne Isaako, with Gehamat Shibasaki training there.

The Broncos team will not be named until Tuesday afternoon.

Roberts' form this year has not been a patch on his best at the Broncos which culminated in his NSW Origin selection last year.

Isaako, the 2018 NRL rookie of the year, trained much of the time at fullback in the opposition line-up. He has been in uncertain form in recent weeks, especially with his handling of kicks.

Shibasaki made his NRL debut last year in a loss to the Cowboys in Townsville and has not featured again.

Seibold might elect to retain Roberts or Isaako as a back interchange player when he names his team to meet fifth-placed Manly.

Back-rower David Fifita, who has played in each NRL game this year, also trained in the opposition team.

More Stories

Show More
anthony seibold brisbane broncos jamayne isaako james roberts kotoni staggs
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CQ prison still under lockdown after mass drug overdose

    premium_icon CQ prison still under lockdown after mass drug overdose

    News Five prisoners to be placed in detention units with one still in hospital

    Citizen's arrest made in Gracemere after kids steal van

    premium_icon Citizen's arrest made in Gracemere after kids steal van

    Crime Gracemere residents fighting back against juvenile crime

    Retiree battles to protect backyard from destructive birds

    premium_icon Retiree battles to protect backyard from destructive birds

    News Mr Franklin is fighting an uphill battle to reclaim his backyard

    PREDATOR: Listen to Part 3 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to Part 3 here

    Crime Prison informant shares the details of his conversations with killer