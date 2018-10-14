Victory star puts squad omission aside

JAMES Troisi might have been overlooked for Graham Arnold's first Socceroos squads, but the Melbourne Victory attacking midfielder is still hoping he'll be involved Australia's Asian Cup title defence in January.

Troisi memorably scored the winner in 2015 Asian Cup final on home soil against South Korea four years ago.

But the 30-year-old was left out of Bert van Marwijk's World Cup squad despite call-ups for a majority of the tournament qualifiers under previous national coach Ange Postecoglou.

Troisi won't be involved in Arnold's first match of his second stint - against Kuwait on Tuesday (AEDT) - but that's no reason to panic.

With the exemption of World Cup right-back Josh Risdon and bolter Thomas Deng, Arnold has opted against bringing in Australian-based players for this camp. The three-time A-League premiership coach has said he'll be looking at players from home more closely for matches with South Korea and Lebanon in November, once the domestic competition has begun.

Troisi hopes that good early-season form, as well as a personal connection, can revitalise his international career.

"He took me to the Beijing Olympics, and I know him. He lives in Australia and can see us week in, week out," he said.

"That's fine by me. The most important thing is to perform well, week in, week out and the rest is up to the coach.

Troisi was left out of Bert van Marwijk’s World Cup squad.

"You can be the best player in the world but if you don't fit into the system, it doesn't happen."

Tom Rogic is likely to play in Troisi's preferred No.10 role against Kuwait, with uncapped talent Denis Genreau or Jackson Irvine Arnold's other options for the position.

Troisi is keen to get back into regular football after the understandable disappointment of missing Australia's Russian campaign.

"At the time it's disappointing," he said.

"I had four friendly games and I didn't play once so the opportunity wasn't there to impress (van Marwijk).

"I'm big enough and grown up enough to move on.

"I've been fortunate enough to play in the Olympics, Asian Cup, World Cup. Another World Cup would have been nice but it wasn't meant to be. "You can't beat yourself up, I've got a beautiful wife, a good family that support me and life is good."

