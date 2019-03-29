Jamie Pakleppa in critical condition at Children's Hospital

Jamie Pakleppa is in an induced coma after a tragic car crash on Sunday which claimed the life of his sister Zara.

JAMIE Pakleppa is still in an induced coma at Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane after sustaining injuries in a fatal car crash last Sunday.

The crash occurred about 9.40am Sunday between two cars at the Yeppoon Rd and Artillery Rd intersection.

Tragically, Jamie's sister Zara, 9, lost her life in the crash.

A spokesperson from the Queensland Children's Hospital confirmed that as of 4.30pm, Jamie was still in a critical but stable condition.

"We thank you for your continuous support and the generosity of our community is truly overwhelming,” Pakleppa Automotive's Carissa Young posted on Facebook.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the department was separately investigating the circumstances following Zara's death and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"We will collect road-based information from the approaches to the crash sites to determine if any remedial measures or road improvements are required,” the spokesperson said.

"The initial fatal crash investigation is expected to be completed and recommendations provided by early next month.”

The spokesperson pressed the importance of motorists taking the "fatal five” seriously.

These include drink and drug driving, fatigue, inattention, not using a seat belt and speeding.

"We all have a role to play in road safety, and motorists are reminded to obey the speed limits, abide by the road rules and drive to conditions,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperon said the Artillery Rd intersection is constructed with protected turn lanes for Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd traffic.

"Give-way signage is in place for vehicles entering the intersection from Artillery Road and Dairy Inn Road,” they said.

"There is also intersection lighting and intersection warning signage in place on all approaches.”

This Saturday, Nerimbera Football Club are hosting a charity day at their CQ Premier League Division 1 clash against Central FC Premier.

The event will be held at Pilbeam Park, with second division playing at 5pm and first division playing at 7pm.

There will be a gold coin entry and $100 board raffle.

Burgers and drinks will be available for purchase, with $3 from every burger and $1 from every drink sold going towards the Pakleppa family.

Money raised will go towards ongoing medical costs for Jamie and his family.

A minute silence will be held in memory of Zara before each game on the game.

Those unable to make the afternoon can donate to the Pakleppa family via a direct deposit with the account details below.

Brendan Pakleppa

BSB: 062 692

Account number: 29232418