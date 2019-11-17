Jamie’s Master-ful victory

Master Jamie fights off Three Stripes to win at Callaghan Park yesterday.

COURAGEOUS young gelding Master Jamie raced his way to Brisbane with a defiant win under a huge weight at the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s race meeting at Callaghan Park yesterday.

Carrying a lumping 61.5kg, Master Jamie (Les Tilley, $1.55) jumped straight to the lead and was never headed in the $31,000 QTIS 3YO Handicap (1200m).

Proving he was up for the dogfight, Master Jamie never conceded when tackled by last-start Brisbane winner Three Stripes (Nathan Thomas, $6.50) some 300 metres out in the straight.

From there the pair staged a two-horse war and even with 5kg less to carry, Three Stripes would never head Master Jamie, although he got awfully close as the 0.2 lengths winning margin portrayed.

In winning Master Jamie took his prizemoney haul to $168,050, which is a massive dividend for his owners Graeme Green and Ron and Bev White who paid $10,000 for him at the 2018 March Magic Millions Yearling Sale.

Master Jamie has won seven of his nine starts under the tutorship of his trainer Graeme Green, who plans to dodge the surplus weight the gelding has to carry locally and aim for a Brisbane race.

“He’ll head down there for a set-weights 3YO colts and gelding race over 1200 metres on Saturday, November 30,” Green revealed immediately after yesterday’s win.

The race is the $125,000 Winning Rupert Plate in which all starters will carry 56.5kg.

Rockhampton’s top filly Better Reflection, a flashing second at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday after being slowly away, will contest the female’s version, the $125,000 Mode Plate on the same day at Doomben.

The win brought up a QTIS winning double over the weekend for Green as he also won a bonus race at Emerald on Saturday with his Rothesay filly Miss Clair.

It was doubles all round as jockey Tilley, who rode at Roma races on Saturday, also won on the Ricky Vale-trained Tang Dynasty an hour or so after Master Jamie’s victory.

Speaking of dual wins, Clermont apprentice Emma Bell made her Callaghan Park winning debut on the John Manzelmann-trained Sweet Surprise ($18.00) earlier on yesterday’s card.

At Emerald the previous day, Emma combined with her mother, the Clermont trainer Jenny Bell, to take out the BM 60 (1615m) with Drumshow.

Not forgetting, of course, Christopher Attard deputising for his father, trainer Mick Attard, winning with Regal Reece at Emerald and Shenron (David Simmons, $6.50) in the BM 60 (1300m) at Callaghan Park yesterday.

Shenron beat professional placegetter, the John Wigginton-trained Diamond Account ($3.90), bringing the mare’s record to one win and 12 placings from 19 starts thus continuing to pay the training expenses.

Rockhampton jockey Sonja Wisemen continued her winning ways over the weekend with an Emerald winning double courtesy of Miss Clair and Regal Reece.

Wiseman had ridden nine winners in the past 15 days.

Then there was Emerald trainer Glenda Bell winning there on Saturday with Mono Lad and in Rockhampton yesterday with The Baker.

Apprentice Thomas Doyle won on the Peter Fleming-trained Sing For Violet (Rocky QTIS 2YO) at Emerald on Saturday on Authadane.

A good crowd was in attendance for the Sunday races at Callaghan Park. The Rockhampton Jockey Club has a big promotion for the next weekend race day there on December 7.