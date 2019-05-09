Janes shares her heart at Mothers Day concerts

MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS: CQ performer Rhonda Janes is one of three local artists announced to take the stage at Yeppoon Town Hall this weekend.

MOTHERS, DAUGHTERS: CQ performer Rhonda Janes is one of three local artists announced to take the stage at Yeppoon Town Hall this weekend. Warren Acutt

FOLLOWING the birth of her second grandchild in April, Yeppoon songstress Rhonda Janes has a lot to be thankful for this Mother's Day.

Her daughter, Claire, also a talented singer, gave birth to daughter Ava, little sister to Leo, 2.

Ava Elizabeth was born in April. contributed

"Everybody says it but grandchildren bring a different warmth to your heart,” Ms Janes said, while preparing for this weekend's Songbirds concert. "Maybe I'm getting more emotional as I get older but it's the loveliest feeling to be around them, spend time with them.”

It seems likely the little pair will inherit the gift of music and song.

Rhonda's first grandchild Leo James is two contributed

Ms Janes recalled her brothers playing guitar and her mother propping sheet music on the piano to lead a singalong.

"My brother is 11 years older than me so he was into Santana and Pink Floyd and Creedence. For my sister, it was Dusty Springfield, Diana Ross and Motown,” she said.

Ms Janes worked casual hours when her three daughters were little so she could dedicate time to them.

Anna, Emily and Claire Janes as young children. contributed

"It was an ideal arrangement because, with my husband Shaun's support, I could go out to singing gigs at night,” she said.

It is a tradition she continued, performing in numerous Rockhampton Music Union and council musical theatre performances as well as with her own, eponymous band.

Ms Janes is balancing work with spending more time with her family and working on community concerts.

The Janes girls with baby Leo. contributed

Alongside the other Songbirds of CQ, Amanda Hock, Narelle Schirmer, Kelly McCosker and Emma McGuire, Ms Janes will present an intimate Mother's Day concert this weekend.

The audience will be treated not only to the group's vocal stylings but a look into their private lives.

"We'll be speaking directly to them about our experiences as mothers and daughters,” Ms Janes said.

She said she wasn't prepared for how vulnerable the storytelling made her feel, even during rehearsals.

"You look out into the audience and you know everyone has their own private stories,” she said.

"We never really sit and share any more.”

SONGBIRDS OF CQ hosted by Lock&Hock Productions - TWO SHOWS ONLY

Join local songbirds, Rhonda Janes, Amanda Hock, Narelle Schirmer, Kelly McCosker and special guest Emma McGuire for a Mother's Day show to remember

- Saturday Night - May 11 - 7:30pm

- Sunday Matinee - May 12 - 10:00am

Yeppoon Town Hall

Tickets $35 from trybooking.com or at the door (while bookings are available)

There are also VOCAL WORKSHOPS on Sat 11th May from 9am - 2pm (tickets $10-$25): search "Songbirds of CQ VOCAL WORKSHOPS" in facebook events