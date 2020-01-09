Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jetstar's 787 Dreamliner is now flying non stop to Vietnam
Jetstar's 787 Dreamliner is now flying non stop to Vietnam
Environment

Japan-bound flight cancelled due to lightning strike

by Mark Zita
9th Jan 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FLIGHT bound for Osaka has been cancelled this afternoon after the aircraft was struck by lightning this morning.

A Jetstar spokesman confirmed the inbound flight from Kansai International Airport encountered a lightning strike en route.

JQ15 from Kansai International Airport, Osaka was struck by lightning this morning – grounding the plane at Cairns Airport. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)
JQ15 from Kansai International Airport, Osaka was struck by lightning this morning – grounding the plane at Cairns Airport. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

"One of our aircraft flying to Cairns experienced lightning," he said.

"The aircraft was inspected on arrival and required some equipment to be flown up from Melbourne to complete the work.

"We understand disruptions are frustrating and apologise to customers for the impact to their journey, however safety is always our first priority."

A Cairns Airport spokeswoman added alternate arrangements for affected passengers were made.

Another Jetstar flight to Tokyo-Narita was not affected and departed Cairns Airport on time.

The airline has cancelled 10 per cent of domestic flights this month as a precautionary measure against any future industrial action by striking workers.

For Cairns Airport, only some Melbourne-Cairns and Sydney-Cairns flights were affected and passengers rescheduled to later flights.

Last month, 24 flights to and from Cairns were cancelled due to strike action.

More Stories

Show More
airline flight jetstar travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver more than four times the limit busted in pub carpark

        premium_icon Driver more than four times the limit busted in pub carpark

        News A DRUNK driver was found by police standing next to his car, in a pub carpark, with keys in the ignition and the engine still running.

        Land, sea and air search for missing woman near St Lawrence

        premium_icon Land, sea and air search for missing woman near St Lawrence

        News Emergency services hold grave concerns for the woman’s safety

        What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 72 hours across the region

        News Here’s your comprehensive guide for all of the hottest events in our backyard this...

        Police allege robber blew armed hold-up haul

        premium_icon Police allege robber blew armed hold-up haul

        News Young man in custody after two armed robberies in 24 hours.