Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An illustration of the Hyabusa2 probe meeting Ryugu
An illustration of the Hyabusa2 probe meeting Ryugu JAXA
Technology

Japan spacecraft samples asteroid soil

11th Jul 2019 4:25 PM

Japan's space agency says data transmitted from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft has indicated it successfully landed on a distant asteroid to complete its mission of collecting underground samples.

Hayabusa2 had created itself a landing crater earlier.

Thursday's mission was to land inside that crater to collect scattered samples that scientists believe contain more valuable clues to the origin of the solar system.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, says it has confirmed data showing Hayabusa2 touched down and rose safely. JAXA is analysing further details.

The asteroid, named Ryugu after an undersea dragon palace in a Japanese folktale, is about 300 million kilometres from Earth.

hyabusa2 japan jaxa ryugu

Top Stories

    Drama, heated debate and the Livingstone budget has passed

    premium_icon Drama, heated debate and the Livingstone budget has passed

    Breaking After 4 hours of drama and heated debate the Livingstone budget has been passed, with one major amendment paving the way

    Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

    premium_icon Rocky's Aldi grand opening to include lots of special buys

    News All tenders for any more works have closed as works near completion

    Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

    premium_icon Mining recommences at Baralaba North Mine

    Business Miners return to work four days after fatality at mine site

    CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    premium_icon CBD protest: 'Why don't you get a f---ing job'

    News Protesters block Brisbane CBD to protest climate change