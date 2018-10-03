Menu
Japanese star Sole Impact is a $51 chance in the Melbourne Cup. Picture: Getty
Horses

Japanese Cup contenders dodge typhoon trauma

by Leo Schlink
3rd Oct 2018 9:59 AM

TWO days after European cup raiders endured a 60-hour travel ordeal, star Japanese stayers Sole Impact and Chestnut Coat have narrowly escaped a lethal typhoon before safely arriving in Australia.

Groom Hirofumi Toda said the Japanese horses were fortunate to make it unscathed to the Werribee after Typhoon Trami killed four people and left hundreds injured in Japan.

"The typhoon made a lot of trouble in Japan," Toda said.

"JRA (Japan Racing Association) cancelled two days of racing in a row. I should not say anything about typhoon things. Typhoon made for us to travel well because many people could die from these things.

"The travel was so smooth. It was supposed to be horse change transit in Hong Kong but fortunately we didn't have to change flight, we keep horse on aeroplane. That was a good help for the horse."

Sole Impact is a $51 chance for the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

Chestnut Coat is a $26 chance in both Cups.

The pair is owned in the same family interest but could give the feature Cups a rare rivalry - Chestnut Coat is raced by Yashushi Kubota, son of Yoshiro Kubota, who races Sole Impact.

