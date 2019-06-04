Japanese Queenslander is therapy for energy woes

WHEN it comes to being a 'small g' greenie in Rockhampton, Adam O'Mara is prepared to put his money where his mouth is.

The registered builder turned acupuncturist has renovated a Queenslander to minimise energy use and offer a calming venue to a range of therapists and their clients.

"First, we chose a block which had mature trees on its east and west sides then we got stuck into planting lot more shade trees,” Mr O'Mara said.

The waiting room at Asia House Jann Houley

He insulated the roof cavity, ceiling and ninety per cent of the walls of his Murray St studio which doubled as the family home when they arrived in 2015.

"We were hit by Cyclone Marcia three months after we arrived which thrust into renovation mode very quickly,” he said.

Mr O'Mara sourced plantation timbers from Childers for the verandah posts and stained them the iconic red of Japanese temples.

The spacious interior, which doubles as an art gallery during special events, is decorated with nori curtains and other Asian-inspired momentos.

The jarrah bath at Asia House Jann Houley

And the piece de resistance?

An Australian jarrah wood bath reminiscent of a Japanese soaking tub,which overlooks the gardens where a frog mouth owl has made its home.

He met his wife, a Japanese-born ballet dancer and teacher, in Brisbane.

Once they had children, the couple decided to leave the worst aspects of city life behind, and find the perfect place to start a new business and raise a family.

"We researched the economic growth, average income, environmental health and market competition everywhere from Broome to Tasmania, and Rockhampton won,” he said.

But in the lead up to the recent election, the O'Maras found themselves defending their greener choices.

"We're a bit alternative; we think outside the square, but we're not extreme left,” Mr O'Mara said.

Carved doors and seagrass under the extended eaves at Asia House Jann Houley

"We run a business, we live in the suburbs, we drive a car - albeit one with low emission credentials.

"Our power bill never goes over $300 a quarter because of the lifestyle choices we make.”

He said that, although he's "absolutely” against new coal mines”, that doesn't make him unprogressive.

"Whoever I vote for has to support business, but innovative business,” he said.

"That's what's got to happen, hopefully not another 50 years from now, if we're going to do something about climate change.”