Japanese teachers put to the test with rural CQ students

Professor Tomonori Ichinose and Tomohide Yamaki from Japan's Miyagi University pictured during a session at the Capricornia School of Distance Education in Rockhampton.

Professor Tomonori Ichinose and Tomohide Yamaki from Japan's Miyagi University pictured during a session at the Capricornia School of Distance Education in Rockhampton.

TRAINEE teachers from Japan had the chance to get out of their comfort zones, as they delivered online lessons to students spread across ­regional and rural Queensland.

The Miyagi University education students recently spent a couple of days at the Capricornia School of ­Distance Education, as part of a schedule arranged by CQUniversity’s CQUEnglish program.

Japanese student Tomohide Yamaki said the CSDE visit was a most unusual but interesting experience.

“In Japan we are learning to teach in face-to-face classrooms, but we welcomed the challenge of communicating with students in a very different environment,” Mr ­Yamaki said.

“We’ve been enjoying a range of social outings during our two-week visit to Rockhampton.”

CSDE Language Department head Stacey Stewart said the visiting Japanese students were shown how to use the online tools in their “on the air lessons”.

“They were able to use powerpoint to prepare their own lessons for our Year 3-12 students,” she said.

“Our students are spread from Mackay to Dalby and west to Birdsville and we even have some overseas students from Africa and a few other countries.”

Twenty-two of the visiting Japanese students have been housed with Homestay families, arranged by CQUEnglish, with two others living at the Student Residences on campus.