Crime

Jarryd Hayne launches appeal

by Steve Zemek
7th May 2021 11:37 AM
Convicted sex offender and fallen NRL star Jarryd Hayne has launched an appeal against his rape conviction.

The 33-year-old was sentenced on Thursday to five years and nine months in prison by District Court Judge Helen Syme after being found guilty of two charges of sexual assault.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a then 26-year-old woman inside her Newcastle home in September, 2018.

After a jury in March found him guilty, Hayne flagged his intention to appeal his conviction.

"I'll definitely appeal," he said at the time.

During a sentencing hearing at the Newcastle District Court on Thursday, Hayne continued to profess his innocence.

"I didn't do it," he said.

 

Jarryd Hayne continues to maintain his innocence. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Christian Gilles
Hayne's lawyers on Friday, lodged paperwork in the Court of Appeal.

A spokesperson for the courts confirmed Hayne's legal team had filed a notice of intention to appeal in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal.

It is not known what the grounds of the appeal will be, but Hayne has continued to profess his innocence, despite a jury of seven men and five women finding him guilty of both charges of performing oral and digital sex on the woman without her consent on NRL grand final night in 2018.

A female supporter in the public gallery yelled "you're innocent" as Hayne was sentenced on Thursday.

Outside court, a group of his supporters clashed with reporters as tempers flared.

There were also ugly scenes as one of his supporters allegedly spat in the direction of his victim.

