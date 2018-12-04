All the details of Jasmine’s custom-made wedding dress

She's heading all the way to Mexico to marry Today presenter beau Karl Stefanovic this weekend, but shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough has shown some street smarts with a locally sourced wedding gown.

The 34-year-old has chosen a piece from up-and-comer Jess Andreatta whose shop is just a few doors down Paddington's William St from Yarbrough's own Mara & Mine store.

Andreatta's custom dresses range in price from $8000 to $25000, but other than that she is staying mum.

Sydney designer Jess Andreatta has created the wedding gown for Jasmine Yarbrough and Karl Stefanovic’s wedding. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"Jas has been a dream to work with. Other than that, I'm not going to give anything away. Just as for every bride, the dress should stay as a surprise," Andreatta said.

But she did offer a small hint.

"When designing something custom, I always take into consideration the location and overall vibe of the wedding."

Stefanovic has been dating Yarbrough since he split from his wife of 21 years. Picture: Instagram/@karlstefanovic

Jasmine, pictured wearing a Jess Andreatta gown, has been working closely with the designer. Picture: Instagram/@j.andreatta

Despite having just launched her label in April, with a show at New York Fashion Week Bridal in October, Andreatta's celebrity client list already includes Jesinta Franklin and Emma Freedman, for whom she created a custom reception dress for her wedding.

Andreatta and Yarbrough met through the bride's future sister-in-law Jenna Dinicola, who is married to Stefanovic's younger brother, Tom.

Andreatta’s celebrity clients include model Jesinta Franklin. Picture: Christian Gilles

And she recently designed the wedding reception dress for radio and TV host Emma Freedman. Picture: Instagram/@emma_freedman

Andreatta has hinted the gown will have a Mexican flavour to it. Picture: Dylan Robinson

The process only began in May this year, giving Andreatta just seven months to design and make a wedding the perfect dress for Yarborough - which will likely be splashed across front pages all over the country.

"My gowns are very contemporary, they are not specifically bridal gowns so anything in white that could be a bridal gown," Andreatta said.

According to the designer, Yarborough already had a good idea of what she wanted, but they worked together to evolve the concept.

The wedding will be held at a luxurious resort in Cabo San Lucas.

"There are no boundaries with what I do. They are for the modern bride who just wants to look beautiful and there are no restrictions in terms of fabrication."

Yarbrough and Stefanovic flew in to Los Angeles yesterday ahead of their December 8 nuptials at up-market resort One and Only in Cabos San Lucas.

It is shaping up to be the wedding of the year with a raft of big names set to attend, including former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, billionaire James Packer, model Jordan Barrett and co-host Richard Wilkins.