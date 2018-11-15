Menu
Jason Costigan at Parliament House this week. Picture: Peter Wallis
Politics

LNP plight: ‘It is dead set embarrassing’

by Sarah Vogler
15th Nov 2018 9:56 AM
NORTH Queensland Liberal National MP Jason Costigan has taken a swipe at his party in a speech to State Parliament tonight over its failure to win more seats in his region.

He called for two high-profile LNP members who quit after they were suspended for speaking out about the election loss - former Howard government minister Peter Lindsay and Richmond mayor John Wharton - to be welcomed back into the fold, insisting they should be "congratulated not castigated" for putting the north above the LNP's party headquarters.

"It is dead set embarrassing that I am just one of only two LNP members north of Bundaberg in this House," Mr Costigan said in his address and reply speech.

"But let's not beat around the bush.

"We only have ourselves to blame. I'm not going to stand up here and say otherwise."

Mr Costigan then went in to bat for his long-time friend Mr Linsday, who he said he had known since 1992.

"He will always put Castle Hill ahead of Spring Hill and he should be congratulated not castigated," he told the House.

"It is my view that the former Member for Herbert who won 10 elections between local and federal should be back in the fold.

"And ditto my friend from the west, long-time mayor John Wharton.

"Wharto tells it straight. Always has, always will and he should be back in the tent too.

"This is why other political parties are doing well at our expense and the bleeding has got to stop.

"Otherwise we may as well pack up north of the Tropic of Capricorn."

