MP suspended over harassment claims

Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan has been suspended from the LNP.

MAVERICK Liberal National Party backbencher Jason Costigan has been suspended from the party ahead of his likely expulsion, following a complaint alleging he harassed a woman.

The Courier-Mail understands the LNP's state director Michael O'Dwyer received a complaint about the vocal Member for Whitsunday - who holds his north Queensland seat by a slim margin of less than 1 per cent - on Friday.

Mr Costigan has denied the allegations, and told The Courier-Mail he would be pursuing legal action.

"I am going to contest the allegations. This is a stitch-up of the highest order," he said.

Mr Costigan was asked to explain himself at a disciplinary hearing at the weekend with the party moving to suspend him this afternoon.

A state executive meeting due on Friday is then expected to vote to expel him, leaving him to start the parliamentary year next month from the cross bench.

LNP interim president Dave Hutchinson said in a statement the party president's committee decided to suspend Mr Costigan after investigating the complaint.

"Mr Costigan will be suspended until the LNP state executive meets on Friday, February 1, 2019," he said.

"I do not intend to canvass the detail of the complaint.

"The decision to suspend the party membership of a sitting MP is a very serious one, and has not been taken lightly.

"The LNP expects its elected representatives to uphold at all times the highest standards.

"I thank the LNP's parliamentary leader Deb Frecklington for making it very clear that she sets a very high bar for members of her future government.

"The party's leadership wholeheartedly supports this position."

The suspension follows a Twitter spat last year, in which Deputy Premier Jackie Trad labelled Mr Costigan a "sleazebag" for posting a Facebook video for World Bikini Day in which he posed with bikini-clad tourists.

Mr Costigan retorted that her comments were "political correctness on steroids".