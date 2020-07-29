Jayda inspires others and raises more than $800 for research

Jayda Kolbe had her head shaved on Friday for the World's Greatest Shave. Pictures: Contributed

NERVES were running high as 10-year-old Jayda Kolbe watched her long curly locks slowly fall to the floor on Friday.

But the Frenchville State School student stayed strong and persevered because she knew what she was doing was for a good cause.

Jayda had her head shaved at La Hair Salon boutique for the World’s Greatest Shave.

She said she had never been so nervous in her life than in that moment sitting in the chair, waiting for the hairdresser to shave her head.

“I wanted to cry,” she said.

“But many of my friends from school were there, including my best friend Savvy.

“Aunt Lisa surprised me from Yeppoon and Bec brought me doughnuts. I love doughnuts and chocolates and I wasn’t scared anymore.

“Crissy, the hairdresser, was so nice. She washed my hair afterwards to take the paths out and said I looked pretty. My head is a good shape.”

She raised $852.39 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

She said she was surprised so many people donated, especially strangers.

“We raised a lot of money,” she said.

“Mum helped me out a lot, she is my rock and I love her so much. She is so proud of me because she would never shave her head.

“Mum posted the hair to the World’s Greatest Shave to be made into a wig for a child with cancer.”

She said her grandmother Hazel Dennis, who lives in South Africa, didn’t have any money to donate but still wanted to support her granddaughter.

“Gran supported me by also shaving her head and giving her long hair to people with cancer in Africa,” she said.

“She is so cool to support me that way.”

She said she felt very supported throughout her journey and wanted to thank her friends, family and the community.

“I especially want to thank mum for listening, trusting and believing in me,” she said.

“I am really proud of myself and kind of like having no hair, it’s light. I feel like I’ve grown up a bit too.

“To all other kids out there, we are the future and we can make a difference if we believe in ourselves. Anyone can do it if they want to do it.”