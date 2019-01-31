Menu
Dan Shearin leaving Southport Courthouse on Monday. Picture: Jerad Williams
Crime

Dan Shearin charged with stalking nine women

by Kirstin Payne
31st Jan 2019 9:56 AM
JAYDEN Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, has been charged for allegedly stalking nine Gold Coast women.

The charges are a result of an investigation into a separate matter from 2013.

 

The 45-year-old cruise ship singer was charged with nine counts of stalking and is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court today.

It will be alleged that between 1999 and 2014, he stalked nine different women by sending them threatening, abusive and degrading text messages.

It will be further alleged he would park his car and sit outside their homes.

Breeana Robinson and Dan Shearin
Moorea will remain in custody until a bail hearing on March 13.

Police will also allege Moorea used fake social media to cause concern and fear.

The cruise ship singer was arrested late last week over the death of Gold Coast cheerleader Breeana Robinson.

breeana robinson court crime dan shearin gold coast jayden moorea stalking charges

