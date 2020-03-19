Jay’s bringing back Sunday sessions at Heritage Hotel

NEW MANAGEMENT: Belinda and Jay Richens at the Heritage Hotel.

THE HERITAGE Hotel is under new management and Jay and Belinda Richens have big plans.

Mr Richens took over the Quay St hotel last week and is eager to bring it back to life.

First things first, he will be trading the pub seven days a week, from 10am to late, as opposed to being closed on a Monday and opening later on a Tuesday.

Sunday sessions are also in the works upstairs at the recently renovated beer garden.

Live music will on from 2pm to 6pm with in-house drink specials.

There will also be an afternoon happy hour every day.

The upstairs beer garden set up for a function.

Lunch specials are also in the works.

With the iconic riverbank hotel located right in the CBD, Mr Richens said there was plenty of foot traffic and businesses around to cater for.

The hotel also has alfresco dining with tables and chairs on the footpaths to overlook the Fitzroy River and capture the beautiful Central Queensland weather.

Previously the night ­manager at the Glenmore Hotel, Mr Richens has also been seen working at The Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park and Bartletts Tavern in the past few years.

The dining area at the hotel which overlooks Quay St and the Fitzroy River.

He was scouted to the Heritage and couldn’t say no.

“We are going to treat this pub like it is our own,” he said.

“It’s a personal challenge, me and Belinda can put our own special touch on it.”

The hotel closed unexpectedly in 2015 and received substantial damage in Cyclone Marcia.

Local businessman Wayne Riddell purchased the property at auction in November 2015 for $1.4 million.

The hotel was closed for more than two years, most of this time for extensive ­renovations and reopened in mid 2017, but it has struggled to bounce back to its former glory after being closed for so long.

Belinda and Jay would like to make the Heritage the place you meet up with friends before you go out.

“Bring it back to its glory days,” Mr Richens said.

“New management, new team, new atmosphere, new prices.”