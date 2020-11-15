Jazzing it up with the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra

Whether you like jazz or classical music, make sure you are in the audience for Jazz Meets the Symphony, the ultimate fusion of both styles, at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday (November 20).

The double bill line up features the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra and the inaugural performance of the newly-formed RSO Jazz big band.

From the toe-tapping tunes of Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington to jazzy film and television themes, you’ll surely recognise and love every single number.

More than 50 talented musicians from Rockhampton will take to the stage under the baton of Guest Conductor Owen Clarke and band leadership of local jazz guru, Ross McIntyre.

Jazz meets the Symphony

Presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra.

This project is supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland.

Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra is supported by Triple M and The Capricornian.