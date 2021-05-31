JBS meatworks staff stood down following cyber attack

JBS Australia's Dinmore meatworks facility west of Brisbane is understood to be one of several Queensland production sites affected by a cyber attack today.

JBS Australia's Dinmore meatworks facility west of Brisbane is understood to be one of several Queensland production sites affected by a cyber attack today.

Abattoirs across Queensland owned by the world's largest meat processor have been shut down by a major cyber-attack.

Meat processing multinational JBS, which has its Australian headquarters in Brisbane, has reportedly been hit by a major cyber-attack - shutting down facilities across the country, in the United States and in Canada.

Meatworks staff at several Australian plants have been stood down amid the alleged cyber attack.

JBS meatworks sites including its Dinmore processing plant near Ipswich and Beef City facility outside of Toowoomba are understood to be affected, with staff sharing text messages received by JBS advising them not to attend work or log into computers.

"JBS Australia is advising there will be no production at Beef City today, Monday (May 31) on any shift," one message read.

JBS Australia's Dinmore meatworks facility west of Brisbane is understood to be one of several Queensland production sites affected by a cyber attack today.

"Our phone systems are not working in case you have been trying to contact us.

"More information about tomorrow's shits will come later this afternoon.

"Please share this message with other team mates."

Phone calls to JBS offices were met with either temporary service difficulties notifications or could not be answered.

The attack has been confirmed by Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud.

JBS Australia is the country's largest multi-species processor, exporter and feedlotter.

The company also operates a string of brands including Primo Foods, Hans, Byron Bay Berkshire Pork and Queenslander Beef.

It's understood JBS Australia is due to release a media statement regarding the incident shortly.

JBS Australia, according to its latest business overview, has more than 5600 employees in Queensland and produced about 416,700 tonnes of beef, smallgoods and semi-bacon in the state last financial year.

Across the country, JBS Australia has 11,000 employees.

The company has processing facilities in Townsville, Dinmore, and Rockhampton, alongside feedlots also in Rockhampton and Mungindi.

More to come.