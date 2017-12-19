Jealousy drives man to assault ex-partner

He punched her in the face in the second incident because she told him she had slept with another male recently.

A MAN who grabbed the mother of his child around her neck in jealous rage has narrowly avoided spending Christmas in prison.

The 46-year-old father-of-four pleaded guilty to two breaches of a domestic violence order, two charges of possessing methamphetamines, one of possessing drug utensils and another drug-related charge.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the drugs and utensils were not his clients but rather the property of his brother and an associate.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the man had been pulled over by police on two separate occasions and searches of the vehicle he was driving located meth alone the first time and meth, a sharps container and wipes the second time.

Mr King said his client was driving his brother's car the first time and the second lot of items, found inside a black toiletries bag, belonged to an associate who asked him to dispose of the bag.

As for the domestic violence breaches, the court heard he had gone to visit with his now 14-month-old child when the first incident took place.

The man grabbed the woman around the neck with one arm and her shoulder with the other for about five seconds.

He punched her in the face in the second incident because she told him she had slept with another male recently.

They were in mid- discussion about rekindling their relationship when he assaulted her.

The court heard the man had previous domestic violence charges in relation to his former partner but only one drug offence from 2003.

He was given a head sentence of six-months prison with immediate parole and $1000 in fines.