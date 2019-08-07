Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - JAILED: Woorabinda Stockman Kelvin Lewis Rankin, 25, appeared in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - JAILED: Woorabinda Stockman Kelvin Lewis Rankin, 25, appeared in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday. Social Media
Crime

Jealousy issues lead CQ man to extended stay in jail

Leighton Smith
by
7th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN suffering from jealousy problems will be reflecting on his life choices while staring out of the bars of a jail cell for the next four months.

Woorabinda Stockman Kelvin Lewis Rankin, 25, appeared in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to two counts of wilful damage and two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said at 4.30am on June 30 Rankin had an argument with his partner where she told him to leave and locked the door.

An angry Rankin ripped off the back screen door, causing $250 worth of damage, before trying to kick in the wooden back door.

The day after he was served with a Domestic Violence protection order on July 24, he breached it by sending four text messages threatening to burn her house down, kill her or put her in hospital because he suspected she was involved with someone else.

In the early hours of August 3, Rankin was yelling out before entering the property and banging on the back wall, causing it damage.

Disturbed by these new additions to an already lengthy criminal history, Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Rankin to four months jail and ordered him to pay $500 for repairs to the property.

domestic violence order domestic violence protection order threatening behaviour tmbcrime woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    premium_icon And the winner of CQ's best customer service is...

    News A Yeppoon butcher who learned his trade from the 'old-school guys'

    MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

    MORNING REWIND: Shocking CQ crash footage stuns the internet

    News From a blood shortage to a viral anti-drug video, catch up now

    The elusive sea legend calling Great Keppel Island home

    premium_icon The elusive sea legend calling Great Keppel Island home

    News You can tell its age by how many rings they have on their tusks

    • 7th Aug 2019 9:40 AM