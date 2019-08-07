Menu
JAILED: Woorabinda Stockman Kelvin Lewis Rankin, 25, appeared in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.
Jealousy issues lead to CQ man to an extended stay in jail

Leighton Smith
7th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
A MAN suffering from jealousy problems will be reflecting on his life choices while staring out of the bars of a jail cell for the next four months.

Woorabinda Stockman Kelvin Lewis Rankin, 25, appeared in front of the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, pleading guilty to two counts of wilful damage and two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said at 4.30am on June 30 Rankin had an argument with his partner where she told him to leave and locked the door.

An angry Rankin ripped off the back screen door, causing $250 worth of damage, before trying to kick in the wooden back door.

The day after he was served with a Domestic Violence protection order on July 24, he breached it by sending four text messages threatening to burn her house down, kill her or put her in hospital because he suspected she was involved with someone else.

In the early hours of August 3, Rankin was yelling out before entering the property and banging on the back wall, causing it damage.

Disturbed by these new additions to an already lengthy criminal history, Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Rankin to four months jail and ordered him to pay $500 for repairs to the property.

