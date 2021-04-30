Menu
Entertainment

Jean-Claude Van Damme muscles in on Australia

by Elizabeth Tilley
30th Apr 2021 10:11 AM
HOLLYWOOD mega star Jean-Claude Van Damme is looking to buy property on the Gold Coast as he prepares to film a movie Down Under this year.

The 'Muscles from Brussels', who has starred in more than 40 movies including Kickboxer, Timecop and Universal Soldier, is on the hunt for a plot of land - "something scenic" - and a beachfront townhouse.

The mega-star wants something “scenic” and on the beachfront. Picture Rohan Kelly.
"He's looking for something quite specific," according to his friend, Alex Fleri, who is a Hollywood stuntman turned Gold Coast real estate agent.

But he would not disclose the star's budget.

Mr Fleri, who met Van Damme through his movie roles and martial arts, said the 56-year-old actor was "looking to do a movie here in Australia".

Van Damme is the latest Hollywood star to take advantage of Queensland's booming film industry, with the likes of Rachel Griffiths, Julia Roberts and George Clooney among a slew of celebrities shacking up in the state this year.

Alex Fleri and his wife, Victoria, have gone from doing stunts in Hollywood movies to selling real estate on the Gold Coast.
Mr Fleri and his wife, Victoria, have become the Gold Coast's go-to property contacts for international film stars after pivoting into real estate following the closure of film sets and show production brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Both veterans of film and television production, the couple is regularly approached by the agents and public relations teams around superstars to source living quarters during filming stints and location scouting.

