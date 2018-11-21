Menu
Jeff Horn burst a boxing bag at training.
Boxing

Horn’s brutal display of power

by Grantlee Kieza
21st Nov 2018 10:35 AM
JEFF Horn says he is ready to tear Anthony Mundine apart and he has proved it by destroying an 80kg heavy punching bag at his Stretton Gym.

Horn, who is preparing to lauch a brutal body assault on Mundine in the River City Rumble at Suncorp Stadium on Friday week, chopped up the big bag on Tuesday afternoon with a barrage of shots from both hands.

"Jeff was just brutal,'' Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton said.

"It's going to be a case of 'man down' after this fight, because ``The Man'' Mundine simply will not be able to cope with Jeff's power.

"I've never seen someone actually destroy a punching bag like that. It's only been up for a few months but Jeff ripped it to bits.''

Horn’s team believe he will be too powerful for Mundine.
Mundine says he expects Horn to be very strong in the early rounds but claims he will be able to defuse the Brisbane boxer's heaviest bombs.

"Jeff and Glenn keep talking about their plan for this and that but I've seen it all before,'' Mundine said.

"I'm going to shock him and he's going to realise that he is in over his head. I've been in this game a long time and no one knows the tricks like I do.''

Jeff Horn says he has something in store for Anthony Mundine.
