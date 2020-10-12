Jeff Horn reveals his boxing future

Jeff Horn pictured during his fight with Tim Tszyu in Townsville in August, says he has no plans to retire from boxing before age 35. Photo: Peter Wallis

BOXER Jeff Horn dismissed any talk of impending retirement during a visit to Rockhampton on Saturday.

The former WBO world welterweight boxing champion was in the Beef Capital to attend an anti-bullying forum at the Rocky Sports Club.

It is a very personal cause for the father of two, who was bullied as a child.

Horn is the national ambassador for the anti-bullying program AMAYDA (Australian Martial Arts Youth Development Alliance) and is determined to use his profile to spread the message.

Braith Peterson meets Jeff Horn in Rockhampton on Saturday. Photo: Jann Houley

Horn’s win over 11-time world champion Manny Pacquiao in 2017 catapulted him to international stardom and put Australia back on the world boxing map.

Many were suggesting his most recent fight, in which he suffered a crushing loss to Tim Tszyu in Townsville in August, should be his last.

But Horn has no intention of hanging up the gloves.

“I always said I was going to be retiring at 35 and that’s still the case,” he said.

“I’m definitely not going to be having an early retirement; I’m only 32 now so I’ve still got a few years ahead of me.

Jeff Horn: “I always said I was going to be retiring at 35 and that’s still the case.” Photo: Jann Houley

“I’m not ruling out another fight. I’ll see what options come to me and whether they’re worthy options… I might take them up.”

Horn said he was enjoying family time with his wife Jo and their young daughters Isabelle and Charlotte, working with AMAYDA and doing various public engagements.

“I’ve been on holidays for a little while but I’m starting to get back into real life now and figure out what I’m going to do with myself,” he said.

“Being an anti-bullying ambassador, that’s one thing I definitely want to do.

“I’m trying to help AMAYDA change as many lives as we can.

“I’m going to spread the word and hopefully empower some kids so they can believe in themselves and be champions as well.”