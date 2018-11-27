Jefferies road of hard knocks to Adventurethon

HARD GRIND: Bevan Jefferies in action. Jefferies will be one of the favourites for this weekend's Adventurethon Demolish.

HARD GRIND: Bevan Jefferies in action. Jefferies will be one of the favourites for this weekend's Adventurethon Demolish.

ADVENTURETHON: New Zealand multisport athlete Bevan Jefferies is heading over and is looking like a favourite to win overall male of Adventurethon Demolish this weekend, but he hasn't had a typical preparation.

Jefferies isn't even your average multisport lover: he is a landscaping business owner, a husband, dad and most of all, a survivor.

In September last year, he was thrown 3m vertically and 15-20m horizontally when T-boned by a vehicle while training on his bike. This lead to a break in his T12 vertebra.

After three months of rehab and patience, Jefferies trained for five weeks and raced in the Red Bull Defiance - arguably the toughest multisport race in the world. He knew it wasn't going to be easy, and it certainly wasn't but he got it done.

Soon after he raced in the 243km New Zealand Coast-to-Coast adventure, placing second - inspiring stuff.

He admits he will never be more than a hobby athlete, not because of his past injury but because of his busy schedule of being a dad and a business owner.

"Training is going pretty well, always a juggle between running our landscaping business, finishing the house we've just built (I'm obviously on landscaping duties), time with wife and two daughters, then going out and smashing myself with whatever time I have left," he said.

"(The) run and paddle fitness should be OK, but I've had limited time on the bike this training block - average one ride a week."

Jefferies said his main concern was the heat in Australia, as New Zealand weather was quite cold.

"I will be conscious of electrolyte intake, and the fact that I just won't be able to race as hard as I do in NZ," he said.

"In all honesty, I'll give it everything, but I'm just keen to take in some new scenery and enjoy the laidback format of the event.

"Huge respect for (organiser) Joel, great guy, and doing an awesome job with the Adventurethon brand."

Adventurethon Demolish is hitting Clarence Valley on December1 and 2. It consists of a paddle, trail run and a mountain bike.

They are three separate events compressed into one weekend with three different distances on each course.

Organisers are eager to show athletes from other parts of the country and other countries what the Clarence Valley has to offer.

The overall winner of male and female Adventurethon Demolish will win a free entry in the Coast-To-Coast.