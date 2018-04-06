Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Channing Tatum, left, and Jenna Dewan Tatum. Picture: AP
Channing Tatum, left, and Jenna Dewan Tatum. Picture: AP
Celebrity

Jenna breaks silence on Channing split

by Staff writers
6th Apr 2018 6:33 AM

DANCER and actress Jenna Dewan Tatum wants to dispell some rumours about why she and husband Channing Tatum called it quits after nine years of marriage.

The Step Up star, 37, has come out to deny that she parted ways with the Magic Mike star because of his drinking.

"Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that's the reality of the situation," she said through a spokesperson to the Daily Mail.

Media reports had suggested that Tatum's flirting with other women and excessive drinking caused the split.

In 2014, Tatum had said in an interview "I probably drink too much. My wife, that's what she bought into."

The pair first met while filming the 2006 dance film Step Up, then ultimately married in 2009.

They welcomed their only child, a four-year-old daughter called Everly, in 2013.

In a very "Hollywood" separation statement they wanted to "take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision," the said. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

The split shocked fans who were used to the pair sharing their love on social media.

channing tatum jenna dewan
Sad goodbye but bright future for Dadsons' resort dream

Sad goodbye but bright future for Dadsons' resort dream

News They put $70m into it: "It is heartbreaking to let it go, but the timing is right for us”

He ran out of Prouds in Stockland with $7k of jewellery

He ran out of Prouds in Stockland with $7k of jewellery

Crime He told staff he was Christmas shopping

Trainees take care to new levels in CQ hospital

Trainees take care to new levels in CQ hospital

News New plan set to see permanent staff for the first time in 10 years

  • 6th Apr 2018 7:26 AM
Massive interest and investments in CQ coking coal projects

Massive interest and investments in CQ coking coal projects

Business While countries continue to grow, so does their hunger for steel.

Local Partners