Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘weird’ nude habit

Jennifer Aniston made an X-rated confession during a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jennifer Aniston made an X-rated confession during a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jennifer Aniston has revealed her nude habit in a surprising moment during the Ellen DeGeneres show.

The 49-year-old actress - who was appearing on the show to promote her new movie Dumplin' - sat down with her friend, DeGeneres, for a game called "Burning Questions."

In it, the host asks a personal question and they each have to answer with the first honest thing that comes to mind.

While the duo have known each other for many years, they weren't above surprising each other.

For example, when Ellen asked what the strangest thing they did to make money was, Aniston said that she cut hair in the ninth grade for $10 per person.

Ellen left the Friends star with a bewildered look when she casually said that she used to sell vacuum cleaners.

Aniston and DeGeneres made some surprising confessions.

Then it was time for Ellen to be the one surprised.

When she asked Aniston, besides making love, showering or swimming, what is something she enjoys doing naked, the star quickly responded that she watches TV nude.

"You watch TV naked?" A surprised Ellen responded.

"Yeah, is that weird?" Aniston asked. "At night you get in bed and you watch TV."

Aniston’s character on Friends, Rachel, hilariously tried out dancing in the nude in season five.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the banter between the host and her guest goes far beyond the normal talk-show fodder.

When the outlet asked what Aniston was doing to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday party, she revealed that Ellen is in charge of throwing her a party.

"Yeah. She is! She did [tell me that]. And now she has to!"

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission