Jennifer Garner addresses ‘Bennifer 2.0’

Sources have revealed how Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, feels about his rekindled romance with JLo, in what fans are calling ‘Bennifer 2.0’.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance appears to have their exes' approval.

Lopez has "Jennifer Garner's seal of approval," a source dished to Us Weekly.

Garner was previously married to Affleck, 48, from 2005 to 2018. They share three kids together. Per the outlet's insider, JLo and Garner have crossed paths over the years.

Lopez thinks "Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother," the source added.

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that Garner, 49, "is accepting of Ben" and there's "no animosity" between the former couple.

"As long as Ben stays on track and keeps the situation healthy, especially regarding the kids, then Jen is happy," the source said.

Sources say one of Jennifer Garner’s main concerns is their children. Picture: Getty Images.

As for how JLo's ex-husband Marc Anthony feels?

"Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled. His main concern is the wellbeing of JLo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc's stamp of approval," the insider told the outlet.

Anthony, 52, and Lopez, 51, were married from 2004 to 2014. They share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme together.

It seems the Hustlers star's kiddos are on board as well, and "just want their mum to be happy".

"They are in full support of whatever that may entail," the source added.

"Her kids always had a great time with A-Rod and he was very inclusive, supportive, and sensitive to their needs."

Representatives for Garner and Anthony did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

There is one person that doesn't seem to be thrilled about the relationship, however: Lopez's ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez.

The two entered a relationship in 2017 and ended their engagement earlier this year.

"It was definitely (Lopez's) call to end it," a source previously told Entertainment Tonight.

"He would have loved for it to keep going.

Additionally, an insider previously told Us Weekly that Rodriguez, 45, "is still very sore and in a world of pain".

On the other hand, it seems that Lopez and Affleck's friends have strong feelings about the re-coupling and believe them to be "soulmates," as the source recently told Us Weekly.

"Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around," they explained.

"They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. They are very much in love."

Affleck's strong fathering skills are reportedly something that has caught Lopez's attention.

"Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled JLo's attraction to him," said the insider.

