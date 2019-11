Jensen Needham with Clarke Creek State School principal Jen Worsley and Kevin McPherson

Jensen Needham with Clarke Creek State School principal Jen Worsley and Kevin McPherson

Jensen Needham came home from Clarke Creek State School this week with a lovely piece of bling.

Jensen Needham with his award-winning NAIDOC Week colouring in competition entry

The Year 1 student was awarded a golden NAIDOC Medal of Excellence for his colouring in competition entry.

This auspicious award was presented to Jensen by Kevin McPherson a representative of the Barada Kabalbara Yetimarala indigenous people.

Jensen Needham's NAIDOC Week competition prize

Clarke Creek is located between Marlborough and Middlemount, 190 kms north-west of Rockhampton