Jessica Marais stretches legs after clinic release

The actress won a Logie last weekend but was not present to collect it herself.

ACTRESS Jessica Marais is taking her recovery one step at a time.

The Logie winner was seen out in Sydney yesterday, supported by boyfriend Jake Holly.

Last week Marais' management announced she would not attend the Logies due to health issues.

In an Instagram post she thanked fans for her Most Popular Actress win and Love Child co-star Miranda Tapsell for accepting the award on her behalf.

Jessica Marais takes a stroll with Jake Holly. Picture: Matrix Media Group

The Sunday Telegraph last week revealed Marais had been admitted to The Sydney Clinic at Bronte, before she was released later in the week. In 2014 Marais opened up about her mental health battles.

"There's probably one day a month when I am an absolute mess," she said.

"In my case it's hard to separate what is due to trauma or stress and what is due to a simple chemical imbalance."

JESSICA MARAIS: MENTAL ILLNESS WILL NOT DEFINE ME

Yesterday there were no comments on how Marais was recovering but she appeared in good spirits as she went for a morning walk with her beau, holding hands and kissing.

Marais and Holly made their first public appearance together early this year.