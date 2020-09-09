Menu
Jessica Namok from Townsville was murdered by Raymond Ramos.
Crime

Jessica’s legacy lives on in friend’s work

9th Sep 2020 3:28 PM
The brutal murder and rape of Townsville teenager Jessica Namok has left a lasting impact on family friend Ngaire Nogar.

Jessica was 13 when she was killed in 2007 after she was lured to the house of a family member after chatting to a person she believed to be her second cousin on the internet.

It turned out the person on the other end of the computer was the drug-affected husband of her cousin, Ramon Sanado Ramos.

Ms Nogar, a senior police liaison officer, now visits schools to educate children about online safety to spread awareness of Jessica's story.

"It has been 13 years since Jess's death, and right now it's more important than ever to teach kids about the importance of online safety," she said.

Jessica Namok.
"The trouble with the online world is that anyone can pose as anyone else - you don't know you are speaking to your friend just because the person says they are your friend or uses their account.

"Before making any plans to meet someone online in real life, talk to them on the phone to make sure they really are who they say they are."

Detective Acting Inspector Cameron Burke from Argos, the unit responsible for investigating online child exploitation, said the increase in online social interactions among young people came with serious risks. The warning coincides with National Child Protection Week.

