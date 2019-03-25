Jet off on your dream holiday with up to 33% off flight sale

BARGAIN HOLIDAY: Virgin flights have been slashed for trips to Australian major cities as well as overseas.

EXPERIENCING a pang of wanderlust or just simply chasing a holiday away from home?

New super-cheap Virgin Australia flight deals may be the answer for Central Queensland travellers with a case of the travel bug.

For the third time this year, Virgin is offering bargain prices for domestic and international flights to America and New Zealand.

Residents can fly economy return to Las Vegas for $1460, New York for $1520, San Francisco $1460 and Los Angeles for $1295.

One way economy flights are also available to major Australian cities such as Brisbane for $107, Adelaide for $209, Melbourne for $185, Perth for $289 and Sydney for $175.

One way New Zealand economy flights are currently going for $325 to Auckland and Wellington.

Rockhampton Airport Chair Neil Fisher said at 4pm this afternoon, over 1700 people had viewed the Rockhampton Regional Council's Facebook post about the sale.

"There's been massive interest. It's pretty good value,” he said.

"The last two rounds were very well supported by the travelling public here and I think this will be just as busy with people booking flights.

"This is the time to get in now. It doesn't take long for those seats to fill up.

"There are twice the number of hits on the post this time around so they might go quicker than before.”

Cr Fisher knows as well as most how busy life can get, but he said he enjoyed the chance to recharge his batteries and get out of town whenever he could fit it around his schedule.

For him, the chance to shake up his day-to-day and experience something new was "awesome”.

"It's a way to recharge the batteries, even if it's just three days away,” he said.

"If you're thinking of going to the Spring Racing Carnival in Melbourne, a show, or the V8s in Adelaide next year, now might be the time to book.”

Instead of gifting a loved one with an expensive gift this year, a flight might be the present that leaves the biggest impact.

"One of the best air flight campaigns I've ever seen was about flying mum or grandma or a relative to your home for a trip,” Cr Fisher said.

"Do yourself a favour and make the call.”

Book your dream holiday for less

Visit Virgin Australia's website and click on the 1,000,000 seat sale link.

15-33 per cent off flights, plus 10 per cent off all holiday packages.