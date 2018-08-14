Jet-setting hairdresser wows Yeppoon in pop-up workshop

HAIR GURU: Stylist Andy Yip is in Yeppoon at Sol Hair to share his skills

ANDY Yip knew from a young age that he was meant for a career worlds away from the mining town he grew up in.

The Dingo-born 25-year-old was blessed with a creative flair and a passion for making others feel great about themselves.

So in grade 10, he left Blackwater High School with a hairdressing apprenticeship and never looked back.

"Growing up in a country town, I didn't want to get stuck in the usual norm,” he said.

"I wanted to travel the world... and hairdressing is an easy way to do that.

"My career took off and took me many places, picking up skills everywhere I go.”

From Harrod's in London to Cut Throat Barber in Amsterdam, now he's been back in Yeppoon for a year, awaiting his next visa to be approved so he can head to Canada.

After a jet-setting career over the past couple of years, Andy has decided to pass on his international knowledge of hair to Yeppoon hairdressers.

Last night, at Demika Simpson's Sol Hair Lounge, he took 15 women through their paces in a pop-up workshop.

"(Last night was) about collaborating and sharing knowledge with local hairdressers and breaking it down to what it's all about,” Andy said.

"We go through things like men's hairdressing, fades and seamless flaring for long hair.

"With the races on Saturday, I also took them through quick up-styles.”

As part of Melbourne's ELEVEN Australia EDU, Andy travels the country teaching hairdressers "bits and pieces”.

Demika Simpson's new salon, Sol Hair Lounge, hosted Andy this week.

Demika said she was excited to have him at her Yeppoon hair lounge.

"A lot of people and hairdressers really love little tips and tricks and something new,” she said.

"He's always so cool and stylish and up to date. Most hairdressers know who he is.”

Along with specialised finishing, cutting and colouring, Andy Yip is a hairdresser that offers the whole package.

"I listen, I don't promise anything I can't deliver... and I actually care about what they're saying,” he said.

"When they step outside from the chair and feel good about themselves, that's what I love the most.

"I enjoy being part of people's big days like weddings and engagement parties.

"When I look back on photos 10 years on, I can say I helped someone's journey and was always there for the big moments.”