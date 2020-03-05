Menu
Alessio Vettoruzzo. Photo: Contributed.
Crime

Jet ski joy ride sours Australia Day celebrations

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
5th Mar 2020 6:50 PM
A FUN Australia Day weekend was ruined by a man's choice to jump on a jet ski after drinking.

Navy employee Alessio Vettoruzzo rode the watercraft recklessly at Rainbow Beach on January 26, just 30m offshore and close to swimmers.

The Fraser Coast man appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates court yesterday, pleading guilty to using a jet ski while under the influence of alcohol.

He represented himself and said he now realised he did not need alcohol to have fun.

"It was meant to be a fun weekend together with my friends that I had not seen in a long time to celebrate Australia Day," he said.

"I thought I had calculated my alcohol intake correctly. I never thought I was under the influence."

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said officers were alerted and found him riding the watercraft close to swimmers.

"A breath test was conducted and he returned a blood-alcohol content level of 0.073 per cent," Ms McConnell said.

She said Vettoruzzo admitted to police that he had been drinking before taking the jet ski onto the water.

Vettoruzzo said he had never been arrested before.

"Being put in the cage at the watch house was incredibly uncomfortable for me," he told magistrate Stephen Guttridge.

He told Mr Guttridge he had learnt from his mistake and was sorry for his actions.

"I don't want to put myself in a position where I jeopardise my career for a drink," he said.

Mr Guttridge convicted and fined Vettoruzzo $300.

