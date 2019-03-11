Jet ski riders stranded half way to Great Keppel Island

Yeppoon Coast Guard members put their skills to the test, correctly fitting their life jackets in the water.

AFTER several weeks of weather with winds over 15 knots, beautiful conditions on Sunday saw a lot of boats come out of the shed and make their way around the Keppel islands.

For most it was a great day out, but for a couple of jet ski riders, things didn't go exactly to plan.

On Sunday morning, Yeppoon Coast Guard received a call from a jet ski experiencing engine oil problems.

The jet ski was being ridden by two people travelling to Great Keppel Island.

Gormans Removal Rescue and crew met the jet ski about half way to GKI.

It turns out the loss of oil was due to a faulty oil filter.

The jet ski and its crew were towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, all arriving safely.

Boating and the sea can be unpredictable so the Coast Guard recommends everyone going out on the water should practice putting on a life jacket so they are ready for emerging situations.

The challenge is to see if you can locate your life jacket, put it on and check everyone on board has a life jacket correctly fitted in less than 30 seconds.

Over the weekend, Coast Guard members put their own skills to the test by doing this in the water.

The local pool provided the ideal simulated environment for the weekend's training exercise.

The result was a bit more difficult than anticipated and members realised it could take up to a couple of minutes to fit a life jacket correctly while in the water.

Other exercises included swimming with the life jacket on and getting into and out of a life raft.

For your own safety, remember to check the weather information and local conditions regularly if you are planning on going out on the water and while at sea or anchored.

Log your trip with Coast Guard.

This includes your vessel details, destination, number of persons on board and estimated time of return.

Weather reports and safety messages are transmitted on VHF marine radio channels 21 and 22 at 7.05am, 12.05pm and 5.05pm.