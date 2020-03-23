Menu
Subscribe Today's Paper
REVVING IT UP: Bribie Island’s Jet Alsop was among the 100-plus riders on track at the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s race day. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Sport

Jet takes flight at RADMX club day

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 1:30 PM
MOTOCROSS: Jet Alsop got off to a winning start at the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s race meet on Sunday.

The Bribie Island youngster scored a convincing win in the first round of the 85cc class, hoping that would set the tone for the rest of his day at Six Mile Raceway.

Jet was among more than 100 riders who turned out for the event, one of the few sports that went ahead in the wake of sweeping cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RADMX president Peter Dark said the club was keenly aware of the national guidelines in place around social distancing and hygiene and was constantly reminding riders to adhere to them.

Tyson Baxter tears it up at Sunday’s club day. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
“We’ve put some extra precautions in place ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got extra hand wash facilities, we are trying to keep the start gates wider apart and riders are being asked to keep their helmets on in the waiting areas.

“At practice yesterday, at the riders’ briefing this morning and regularly over the PA system we are reminding riders to follow the guidelines.

“The feedback has been positive. I think they’re all just happy to be out and having a ride.”

Jet said yesterday’s club day was a chance to get some more race time on the track which is the venue for this year’s Australian Junior Motocross Championships in July.

“It’s definitely one of my favourite tracks, just the way it flows and it’s so technical and fun.”

Ben Betts takes off at Six Mile Raceway. Picture: Allan Reinikka.
Dad Ben agreed, and said that motor sports ran in the Alsop family genes.

“We absolutely love it here. It’s such a good track, it’s a proper race track, nice and open and beautiful sand,” he said.

“Jet’s fourth generation; my grandfather owned a motorbike shop down in Victoria and my dad raced and I raced.

“Jet’s probably got the best results out of anybody in the family.”

At 13, Jet is already a three-time national champion in the 65cc and 85cc classes and he is keen to add to that tally come July.

“I want to win the 85cc class and go at least top 10 in the 125cc class,” he said.

“I’ve been riding for about 10 years. I was born it and I love it.

“When you win a race, it’s such a good feeling.”

australian junior motocross championships jet alsop motocross peter dark rockhampton motocross club six mile raceway
