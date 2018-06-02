Jetgo goes into administration, Rocky flights suspended

Jetgo aircraft that will shuttle miners from the Capricorn Coast to CQ Mines. Photo supplied

FLIGHTS direct from Rockhampton to Townsville or the Gold Coast are in jeopardy as a regional airline faces financial strife.

Yesterday afternoon, JETGO Australia Holdings Pty Ltd announced they had entered into voluntary administration.

Johnathan McLeod and Bill Karageozis McLeod & Partners, were appointed as administrators.

"JETGO Australia will continue limited Charter Operations, however, all Regular Passenger Transport (RPT) scheduled services are suspended for the duration of the administration period,” the statement read.

Customers have been encouraged to contact their credit card provider about refunds for their flight ticket purchases.

JETGO operated flights out of Rockhampton to Townsville and Rockhampton to Gold Coast.

As the news came late in the day, Rockhampton Regional Council was still waiting to hear how it would affect local flights.

"Today's announcement is incredibly disappointing for Rockhampton,” a Rockhampton Regional Council spokesperson said.

"Any passengers impacted by this should contact a hotline which has been set up (1300 659 116) for assistance.”

Qantas yesterday announced they would offer special fares to customers impacted by the suspension of the JETGO Australia flights.

The special fares are available for JETGO customers who hold an existing booking for travel between June 1 and June 30 on the equivalent Qantas route.

The Rockhampton to Gold Coast JETGO route has a Qantas equivalent flight of Rockhampton to Brisbane for $140.

The flights are for sale until June 15.

The remaining flight carriers operating for Rockhampton Airport are now QantasLink and Virgin.