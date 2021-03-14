Jetsetter lands in hot water after Zippo find by airport security

A jetsetter forgot he hid a marijuana stash in a zippo lighter and was busted by airport security.

Nathan Joel Zunker, 40, pleaded guilty on March 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Kevin Ongheen said Zunker was going through security screening at the Qantas terminal of the Brisbane airport when a small black bag was searched and the zippo was located inside.

He said a small amount of green leaf was found inside the lighter and police were called.

Sargeant Ongheen said Zunker told police the zippo had been in the bag for a month, which he grabbed running out the door that morning, and he had forgotten about it.

There was 11.6 grams of marijuana in the zippo.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Zunker, married with five children, was a rigger for Optus and had been working in the industry for 15 years.

Zunker was fined $700 and no conviction recorded.