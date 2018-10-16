Jetski charity ride from Fitzroy River to Rosslyn Bay

Brad and Natalie Welsh of Cooee Bay Marine are holding a charity jetski ride next Saturday.

WHEN YOU think of a charity ride you normally think motorbikes or rally cars. This is a charity ride with a difference - on a jetski.

Cooee Bay Marine is hosting the event next Saturday with all proceeds going to Variety Queensland.

Shop owner Brad Welsh explained it as a mini event in the lead up to the Yamaha Variety Jet Trek in March next year. The jet trek is held over five days, with next year's route going from Bundaberg to Hamilton island with two nights in Yeppoon.

Images Brad sent in of the Charity Jet Trek last year from Airlie Beach to Mission Beach. Contributed

Brad and his wife, Natalie, and their family have been involved with the charity jet ski ride for 11 years. More than 15 locals go on the ride every year and Brad said they raise around $50,000-$60,000.

Next weekend's event will raise money for them to go on the charity ride.

The ride itself will start at the Callaghan Park boat ramp in Rocky, going up the Fitzroy and down to the coast to Rosslyn Bay Harbour. If the weather is good, they will go via Great Keppel Island.

It will be around 100km, with the GKI detour adding on 20km, weather permitting.

At a similar event earlier in the year 27 jetskiers turned up.

So far 17 have registered for next Saturday.

It is open to the general public.

"Anybody and everyone who has a jetski is more than welcome to come,” Brad said.

”We have a guy who is in his 60s and he comes... it's not a young persons sports, its a fair range of peoples ages.”