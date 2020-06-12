Jetstar just dropped a flight sale

It’s all domestic flights, but you better get in quick as it’s only happening for eight hours. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s all domestic flights, but you better get in quick as it’s only happening for eight hours. Here’s what you need to know.

Remember not so long ago you'd get Jetstar's Friday Fare Frenzy email, and all of a sudden you'd find yourself booking flights to Newcastle even though it had never occurred to you to go to Newcastle?

For a while that was just a sweet, sweet memory, as coronavirus had us trapped in our homes, with no prospects of going anywhere.

But the good news is you can make impulsive travel purchases again, as Jetstar just dropped a short 'n' sweet domestic flight sale. And when we say short, the sale runs from 12pm - 8pm today (Friday, June 12, 2020).

Newcastle *does* have its charms …

Fares start at just $35 (one way, checked baggage not included), and these are the routes:

Brisbane to Cairns: $79

Brisbane to Mackay: $49

Brisbane to Proserpine: $49

Brisbane to Townsville: $79

Ballina to Melbourne: $69

Ballina to Sydney: $35

Melbourne to Newcastle: $45

The travel dates are just outside the school holiday period - VIC/QLD flights (15 - 31 July) and NSW flights (28 June - 3 July).

$35 Byron Bay flights are hard to argue with.

If you're feeling a bit gun-shy about booking a flight in these weird times, they also currently have a 'Fly Flexible' initiative to provide customers with greater confidence when they book. All new domestic bookings for travel between 12 June and 31 October 2020 will be eligible for one fee-free date change (though fare difference may apply).

NEW SAFETY MEASURES ALSO ANNOUNCED

The concept of climbing into a metal tube with a bunch of strangers may feel a little confronting in this post-COVID era, so Jetstar has also launched a new 'Fly Well' program. It's a range of measures to ensure a safe environment at airports and on-board to give customers extra peace of mind. This includes things like contactless check-in and enhanced cleaning. Masks and sanitising wipes will also be made available to customers.

Newcastle is $45 from Melbourne … we’ll take it.

