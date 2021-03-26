Jetstar launches massive 12-hour flight sale with $20 flights

Just for today, Jetstar is slashing domestic fares to just $20 - but you'll have to be part of its Club Jetstar membership program first.

From 9am AEDT on Friday, until 9pm unless sold out prior, the budget airline will slash the cost of 12,000 seats to just $20 for Club Jetstar members.

Bargain-hunters who are not part of the membership program can sign up on the Jetstar website when they make their booking.

It costs $55 a year to be a Club Jetstar member and perks include early access to sales and discounts on bags and seats.

But with just 12,000 tickets on sale, they're bound to be snatched up quickly.

Domestic routes on sale today include key destinations such as Ballina (Byron), Melbourne, Sydney, Coolangatta and Perth.

Travel dates are October to mid-December 2021.

It's part of a recent wave of airfare sales to encourage travellers to get back in the air.

Already this month, Jetstar has launched a $65 "return for free" sale and a four-hour flash sale that saw flights drop to just $25.

Virgin Australia and Qantas have also slashed fares in sales of their own through March.

It's all on top of the Federal Government's half-price flight initiative, which is designed to revive tourism in key destinations and begins on April 1.

Byron Bay is one of the destinations where Cub Jetstar members can fly one way for $20.

JETSTAR'S $20 MEMBERS-ONLY SALE INCLUDES:

• Ballina Byron to Melbourne (Tullamarine)

• Brisbane to Hobart

• Brisbane to Melbourne (Tullamarine)

• Cairns to Perth

• Cairns to Sydney

• Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Melbourne (Tullamarine)

• Launceston to Sydney

• Melbourne (Avalon) to Gold Coast (Coolangatta)

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Uluru (Ayers Rock)

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Busselton (Margaret River)

• Newcastle to Gold Coast (Coolangatta)

• Perth to Sydney

• Sydney to Ballina Byron

• Sydney to Townsville

See the full list of routes at jetstar.com.

Jetstar has introduced greater flexibility for customers if their travel plans are impacted by border changes.

If customers are affected by changes to border restrictions, they will always be able to get a credit voucher to the full value of their booking. Depending on the circumstances, cash refunds or free changes to flight dates or times may also be available.

See also:

A state by state guide to border closures and travel restrictions

Originally published as Jetstar launches massive 12-hour flight sale frenzy with $20 flights