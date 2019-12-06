Jetstar strike to cause chaos

Menu
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
6th Dec 2019 11:13 AM

JETSTAR ground crews and baggage handlers across the country have voted to strike in the weeks leading up to Christmas and beyond.

The decision was taken after the airline operators rejected workers demands for better employment conditions.

These included 30 guaranteed hours of work per week and increases in current wages.

Under the current enterprise agreement, Jetstar pilots have been receiving 3 per cent wage increases each year, as well as other benefits and allowances, the company reported.

Pay negotiations broke down after nearly a year, with Jetstar highlighting that future actions from the union will not change its position.

It is understood that under the current enterprise agreement, pilots' base salaries range from $230,000 to $320,000.

More to come

