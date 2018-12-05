Three crushed in horror at $1.4b beachside project

WORK on the $1.4b Jewel development has ground to a halt this morning after three workers were rushed to hospital following a major accident.

The men had been working in a confined space in the lower car park area of the Surfers Paradise development when a three-and-half-tonne metal beam fell around three metres from above, crushing at least one of the men.

Jewel development at Broadbeach. Picture Mike Batterham

The trio, aged 27 and 28 have all been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

One of the men's injuries has been downgraded from "serious".

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervision Gavin Fuller said the men were lucky their injuries weren't worse.

"Very lucky. The piece of equipment that has fallen down on them was about 80kgs a metre in weight and about 45 metres long," he said.

Workmates have been credited for helping the trio, moving the heavy beam off the crushed worker and minimising his injuries.

A 27-year-old man suffered a fractured pelvis, while two 28-year-olds received leg and shoulder injuries, Mr Fuller confirmed.

He said all workplace accidents were treated very seriously.

"Not only is there the incident that's happen there's also the potential for follow on effect if something has been damaged or the structural integrity has been hindered by that there could be furthermore incidents that occur afterwards," he said.

It is the second workplace accident at the Jewel development in less than seven months after a man narrowly escaped death while working near the elevator shaft in May.

The near fatal incident sparked unrest amongst workers at the development, with many walking off-site over safety concerns.

Work on the project stalled again in September after workers faced an uncertain future with redesigns causing construction delays and fuelling job loss fears.

The beachfront development is due for completion by mid 2019.