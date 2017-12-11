Jewel thieves ransack Rocky home for $50,000-plus loot

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences.

Detective Acting Snr Sergeant Scott Ingram and other Rockhampton CIB officers have recovered property stolen from the Caves and charged a number of people with property offences. Chris Ison ROK050117cpolice1

BURGULARS scored a goldmine over the weekend as they forced entry into a North Rockhampton home and stole $50,000 worth of gems.

Rockhampton CIB Senior Sergeant Detective Scott Ingram said the break and enter occurred late Friday night and early into Saturday morning at a Mills Ave, Frenchville home.

Burglars who "ransacked" the house stole around $700 worth of collectable coins, a laptop and $50,000 of uncut sapphires.

The culprits smashed a front window to gain entry to the house.

Police do not believe the burgulars knew the house contained the large quantity of sapphires.



"It would appear opportunistic at this stage, the occupants were out of the house at the time," Sgt Ingram said.

"It appears to be linked by another attempted break and enter in the area.

"Unfortunately a neighbour nearby has reported some sightings of a suspicious nature in that area at the time.

"Unfortunately Frenchville has been targeted in recent times."

Sgt Ingram advised police have a suspect in mind, a young male, and are appealing to the public for more witnesses.

"We are always looking to find witnesses in the area, anyone who may have seen something," he said.

"Also if anyone has any idea of the stolen items' location would be appreciated."

Police are warning residents to take extra care of securing their homes and belongings.

"It is one of those incidents which shouldn't have happened," Sgt Ingram said.

Sgt Ingram had some timely advice for residents as the Christmas period offered opportunities for thieves.

"Don't leave valuables out and don't leave your place unsecure," Sgt Ingram said.

"Any time there is a break and enter - a car, your property, house, that sort of thing - it is invasive and it is scary.

"And that is why we need to make sure we do lock up, have trusting neighbours and tell them if you are going away and make sure your place is secure."

Police also advise to be wary of suspicious persons.

"If anyone sees anybody that doesn't seem to fit the picture, seems suspicious, please don't hesitate to ring police, we are more than happy to come out and speak to those people," Sgt Ingram said.

Report a crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, via Policelink on 131 444 or to your local station.