Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Hill International chair Emma Hill. Picture: AAP Image/Markson Sparks
Michael Hill International chair Emma Hill. Picture: AAP Image/Markson Sparks
Business

It’s Michael Hill, but not as you know it

by Stephanie Bennett
25th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARES in jeweller Michael Hill International have hit an all-time low, as the Queensland-based company flagged a strategic shift away from heavy discounting.

Chair Emma Hill told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in Brisbane that it had been a year of "profound change" for the business, during which the company exited its Emma and Roe and Michael Hill US operations.

"We determined that the strategic opportunity offered by these businesses no longer justified the destruction of shareholder value, distraction from our core business and depression of margin that they brought," she said.

"The board did not make these decisions lightly."

The company said same store sales for the first quarter of the financial year were down 11 per cent, which Ms Hill described as a poor performance. She said the company's move away from high frequency discount events had resulted in a "larger impact on sales than anticipated".

"That said, we are fully committed to this shift," she said. "A single weak quarter does not invalidate the need for this change.

"This is the right strategy to improve customer and employee experience, enhance brand perception, and ultimately reward our shareholders." Ms Hill also recognised the contributions of outgoing chief executive Phil Taylor.

Mr Taylor, who has been chief executive since 2016, will shortly be departing the company after more than three decades, for health reasons.

Incoming chief executive Daniel Bracken will start in the role on November 15.
Michael Hill shares closed 1¢ down at 65¢ on Wednesday.

business discounts jeweller michael hill

Top Stories

    Bunnings thief jailed after pushing her luck too far

    premium_icon Bunnings thief jailed after pushing her luck too far

    Crime She broke the law the day after being granted a parole release order

    ASIS accuses failed Rockhampton company director of fraud

    premium_icon ASIS accuses failed Rockhampton company director of fraud

    Crime He allegedly took vehicles after company when into administration

    A powerful new approach to 21st century teaching

    premium_icon A powerful new approach to 21st century teaching

    News The 3Rs are making a comeback as the foundation of all learning

    Man targeted in terrifying attempted home invasion

    premium_icon Man targeted in terrifying attempted home invasion

    News The attack is something you would expect to see in a horror film

    Local Partners