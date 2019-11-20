Jill is “To the Manor Born”

Kerry Kay, Sophie Moffat, Mark Roberts, Gailyn McCaul, Jill Curran, Mark Alston, Charlotte Higgins and Kurt Swadling prepare for Yeppoon Little Theatre's production of 'Wanted: One Body'

JILL Curran has stepped back into the spotlight after nearly 20 years behind the scenes at Yeppoon Little Theatre.

She plays the decidedly wicked role of Faith Barraclough in the production of Wanted: One Body which goes to stage next weekend.

Ms Curran has served as president and treasurer on YLT’s committee, acted in short plays, and directed many pieces since she moved to the Capricorn Coast in 2000.

But she hasn’t tackled a role in a full-length play in that time.

The mother-of-five said she always loved everything theatrical, even “simple things” such as dressing up for parties.

She cut her teeth with Rockhampton Little Theatre when her children were young.

Then she moved to Capella, north of Emerald, where she founded the amateur theatre society, CATS.

“I always knew I would return to retire in Yeppoon,” she said.

“The Capella group used to come here to compete in drama festivals, so it was an easy transition to become part of the YLT group, practically from the day I moved back.”

Ms Curran is well known for directing such timeless comedic classics as Fawlty Towers and ‘Allo ‘Allo.

She said she’s enjoyed working with the Wanted: One Body cast and director Mark Roberts.

“Sometimes, as a director, it’s easy to forget what it’s like to be an actor on stage and how much you’re asking of your cast,” she said.

“It’s good to see it from this side of the stage although it’s never fun learning this many lines.

“It’s a case of nose to the grindstone.”

Ms Curran couldn’t go into too much detail about her character Faith, for fear of giving away some of the plot elements, except to say she’d do anything to protect her inheritance.

Wanted: One Body, written by Charles Dyer, is a typical “whodunnit”, set on an English estate on a dark and stormy night.

It mixes melodrama and farce in a series of comic ups and down that can’t help but entertain an audience of all ages.

Three of Ms Curran’s five sons will be in the audience when Wanted: One Body goes to stage this Friday 29 November.

“The other two are overseas so they’re forgiven,” she said.

With ten grandchildren aged from three to mid-20s, Ms Curran said the future of local theatre rests in attracting new blood.

“Without new people, young people, getting involved, we’re just standing still and marking time.”

Wanted: One Body

Yeppoon Little Theatre

64 William St, Yeppoon

Friday 29 November 7.30pm

Saturday 30 November 7.30pm

Sunday 1 December 2pm

Friday 6 December 7.30pm

Saturday 7 December 7.30pm

Bookings: Phone 0437 491 990 or online at https://www.trybooking.com/book/sessions?eid=563982