Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON EDGE: The Warwick 32-year-old keyed his ex’s new boyfriend’s car. Picture: Tessa McPherson
ON EDGE: The Warwick 32-year-old keyed his ex’s new boyfriend’s car. Picture: Tessa McPherson
News

Jilted lover vandalises new boyfriend’s car

Jessica Paul
20th Jan 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WARWICK man who caused $1300 in damage to his ex's new boyfriend's car in a jealous rage has paid the price in court.

Travis Edward John Inmon went to the woman's new partner's workplace at about 11pm on October 23 last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 32-year-old used his car key to scratch a love heart into the front passenger door of the man's car.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the Warwick man was caught on CCTV footage and questioned the next day, where he said he "wanted to get back at" his ex's new man.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client's actions were driven by jealousy and a "lot of friction" between the two men.

Ms Hine argued the offending was a "momentary lapse of judgment" by someone who had an otherwise clean criminal history and strong work history.

Magistrate Julian Noud said it was clear Inmon was "overcome with jealousy and envy", and acknowledged his remorse and low likelihood of reoffending.

Inmon pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $1304 in restitution. No conviction was recorded.

 

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

'DISGRACEFUL': Warwick man punches, spits on cop

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MEGA GALLERY: Warwick babies of 2020

Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

More Stories

crime vandalism
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rider airlifted after crashing into barbed wire fence

        Premium Content Rider airlifted after crashing into barbed wire fence

        News He was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital

        • 20th Jan 2021 2:03 PM
        Plate allegedly thrown at ‘niece’ hits witness

        Premium Content Plate allegedly thrown at ‘niece’ hits witness

        Crime A Woorabinda man applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

        • 20th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
        More than 17,000 vote early in Rocky election

        Premium Content More than 17,000 vote early in Rocky election

        Council News The number of early voters has risen by about 3,000 a day since January 11.

        More than $3k raised by Rocky shoppers

        Premium Content More than $3k raised by Rocky shoppers

        Community The money was split between food rescue organisation SecondBite and cancer charity...