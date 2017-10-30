Jim Pearce says he's not done with Mirani just yet

Mirani MP Jim Pearce says he has much more to offer.

JIM Pearce says he has been proud to represent the people of Mirani for the past three years but with an election looming, two others are chasing his seat.

Kerry Latter from the Liberal National party and Stephen Andrew from Pauline Hansen's One Nation Party will battle it out for the seat of Mirani.

With November 25 approaching, Mr Pearce says his focus will remain the same over the next four weeks as he still has much more to do for his electorate.

"I've always believed the elected member has three years to campaign so if you're not ready when the election is called you're not doing your job,” Mr Pearce said.

That job for the Palaszczuk Government sitting MP has been largely about rebuilding economic stability through a focus on secure jobs.

"I was strongly involved in bringing in the legislation to put an end to 100% FIFO arrangements and I'll continue to do anything I can to help people get a job,” Mr Pearce said.

Former coal miner, Vietnam veteran, long-serving politician and raised on the land, Mr Pearce says he knows the value of job security.

He moved to Dysart on the promise of 20 years of work with a mine when he was faced with it's closure, 18 months down the track.

He lead a nine-day underground sit-in which saw him elected to first local and then State Government.

Quitting parliament in 2009, he became a community advocate in the coalfields before heading back to politics.

"I found myself getting too close to the issues again, in particular FIFO, which I was determined to change.”

One Nation candidate, Stephen Andrew is a 4th generation South Sea Islander living in Mackay.

He says he decided to step up into a political role after seeing the way "Queensland and Australia has tumbled into the abyss, through poor Governance from the Major political parties.”

"The reason I joined One Nation is to help restructure what big business and poor Government decisions has done to our farmers and graziers, industries and jobs in the Mirani electorate, the suffering needs to stop and growth needs to start,” Mr Andrew said.

LNP candidate Kerry Latter says from listening to the communities across Mirani, the biggest issues seem to be the cost of living, local crime and the agricultural sector.

"It's the cost of living, especially electricity and vehicle rego that's hurting families, businesses and communities,” he said.

"Local crime is soaring and we must do more to keep our kids safe, especially with the growing presence of ice in our community. Regional Queensland has always been safe to live and work but Labor's soft approach to drug dealers is putting that at risk.

"There is also a great deal of concern across our agriculture sector that if Labor wins the next election, chaos will return to the sugar industry and our valuable agricultural land will be locked up to win greenie votes in Brisbane.”