Jim Pearce's 'bullsh--' wins Twitter as he prepares to lose

ALP member for Mirani Jim Pearce said chances are he will lose to One Nation. Campbell Gellie

HE HAS been a champion of the union movement, won an almost impossible seat but now faces defeat.

But ALP member for Mirani Jim Pearce has gone down swinging.

And while the seat of Mirani hasn't officially gone to One Nation - Mr Pearce told The Daily Mercury overnight he would not get enough preferences to beat One Nation candidate Stephen Andrew.

On live TV he took Queensland senator Matt Canavan to task for not imposing tougher rules on mining companies to stop the casualisation of the workforce, and dropped the word 'bullsh--' on national TV.

This resonated with the audience who went to Twitter to praise the former miner.

"Jim Pearce needs a bigger platform. When do we next need a new governor?" Budgeh tweeted.

Kano778 Tweeted that Mr Pearce was a good bloke and "MP and should have been re-elected!! And the locals vote in One Nation. Well, you guys aren't going to get anything from ON. All the best to Jim Pearce."

Lyons_Ben kept it simple "how good is Jim Pearce".

However as the 69-year-old waits for the remaining 30% of the electorate to be counted, he doubts he can win despite leading by 5 per cent of the votes.

"I've been out on the pre-polling and booths, a lot of people are voting One Nation and the writing was on the wall that it was going to be a tough night," he said.

"One Nation is going to get quite a solid flow of preferences from the LNP, those people are not giving me any consideration.

"Now I am in a situation where I could be without a job by mid-next week.

"I am not going to get enough flow on from the number two vote."

Tweets on Jim:

@thirza_white: What a legend, Jim Pearce, going out with a bang and fighting for workers and against the scourge of labour hire #qldvotes #auspol

@MichaelM_ACT: If this Jim Pearce dude starts going on about crocodiles... #QLDVotes

@Budgeh: Jim Pearce with the straight up swearing on a live broadcast. Nice. #QLDVotes

@NicSmythe: Jim Pearce needs a bigger platform. When do we next need a new governor? #QLDvotes

@KenCrompton: You tell em Jim Pearce! #QldVotes

@yeoperson: Labor's Jim Pearce getting stuck into LNP and ON. Good on him #QLDvotes #auspol

@Chris_Prast: JimPearce is a ripper. Bad luck mate. #qldvotes

@eatatjoe2: Jim Pearce you are a star. #qldvotes #auspol

@sophiebeerdraws: The face of the girl behind Jim Pearce as he said 'bullshit' on live tv was EVERYTHING. #QLDvotes

@ClancyBenson: I like this Pearce guy! #QldVotes

@LadyCJD:QLD you fail as a state for passing on Jim Pearce. He is #QLDVOTES #anyonewhoswearsontvisokwithme

@morkdor: You know Jim Pearce is retiring because he labels LNP policy "bullshit" on national TV #qldvotes

@marcusfeaver: Jim Pearce is my new political hero #qldvotes

@OliviaIllyria: Jim Pearce, what a legend! #qldvotes

@kano778: #QLDvotes #auspol Jim Pearce seems a very good bloke, MP and should have been re-elected!! And the locals vote in One Nation. Well, you guys aren't going to get anything from ON. All the best to Jim Pearce

@teakingw: Jim Pearce- good man #qldvotes

@PattusM: Someone find Jimmy Pearce a seat in parliament somewhere. #qldvotes

@Jackitsdotcom: "bullshit and crap", love it #qldvotes

@Lyons_Ben: How bloody good is Jim Pearce. #QLDVotes

@hawkieowl: *popcorn* #qldvotes

@pblakez: I like Jim Pearce #qldvotes

@mchlchrstnsn: I would follow Jim Pearce into any battle #QLDvotes

@pluckyloser: GET IN JIM PEARCE. #qldvotes

@patrickturnertw: Jim Pearce deserves to keep his seat. Fiery and passionate #qldvotes #qldpol

@EddieJRClarke: Jim Pearce for PM #qldvotes

@Jackitsdotcom: wow - Jim Pearce from Mirani is a bloody legend #qldvotes

@hamonryen: Big Jim Pierce the kinda bloke to let you know when the bream are running #QldVotes

@cainyman: Jim Pearce, the most honest, fair dinkum local poly you'll ever meet. #qldvotes

@chrisjoregan: Jimmy Pearce is absolutely killing this #qldvotes

‏ @watsonface_amie: Jim Pearce is right - labour hire, employment and youth is more important than tax funded coal mines #qldvotes

@CraigWtweets: Jim Pearce sounds like a decent bloke. Should come to #cbr #qldvotes

@anusha_srini: Jim Pearce for Mackay....is starting a boy band tomorrow #auspol #qldpol #qldvotes

@hamonryen: BIG JIM, BIG JIM, BIG JIM #QLDvotes

@evcricket: Jim Pearce has grabbed my attention #qldvotes